PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks eked out gains on Thursday led by defensives, as data showing U.S. factory activity cooling in August but still expanding eased recession fears and helped the market keep its recovery rally alive.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares unofficially ended 0.4 percent higher at 971.11 points, well off the day's low, in a session marked by low volumes.

Defensive shares were in demand, with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) rising 2 percent, Roche ROG.VX up 1.5 percent and Danone (DANO.PA) up 1.3 percent.

Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, said despite this week's recovery, investors shouldn't rush to buy equities even if valuations look attractive.

"The heart of the problem is in the bottom-up analysis, which highlights interesting mid-term opportunities, while top-down analysis highlights a clear deterioration in risk conditions," she said, referring to recent's sluggish macro ecnoomic data. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)