PARIS Oct 21 European stocks rallied on Friday, ending a roller-coaster week on a positive note as investors bet that swift measures to stop contagion from the Greek debt crisis will soon be unveiled at EU summits.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 2.5 percent higher at 977.72 points, the index's biggest one-day rise in two weeks, though volumes were relatively thin. The index eked out a gain of 0.2 percent on the week, adding to three weeks of brisk gains.

Cyclical stocks led the rally on Friday, with miner Xstrata up 6 percent and bank BNP Paribas up 5.9 percent.

"People are afraid of being caught on the wrong side before the meeting," Kepler Capital Markets Patrice Perois said.

"It's a rumour-driven market, clearly not controlled by long-only guys and there's a risk of hangover next week."

