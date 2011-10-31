PARIS Oct 31 European stocks ended the last session of the month in red on Monday, as the resurgence of worries over Italy's debt and U.S. broker MF Global's bankruptcy filing prompted investors to cash in a portion of the stellar gains made in October.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended the session 1.8 percent lower at 999.63 points, though it posted a monthly gain of 8.3 percent, the index's first monthly gain since April and its biggest gain since July 2009.

Italian shares took a beating, with the FTSE MIB benchmark tumbling 3.8 percent, while the yield on the country's 10-year benchmark bond climbed above 6 percent, adding pressure on the government to tackle its debt problems.

"The revived jitters on Italian debt is a sign of nvestors' nervousness. The measures agreed during last week's summit, which failed to push Italian yields lower, need to be clarified and quickly put in place," Arnaud Poutier, co-head of IG Markets France, said.

Euro zone banking stocks were the biggest losers on Monday, also hurt by fears over the impact of MF Global's collapse. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) dropped 8.2 percent and Societe Generale shed 9.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)