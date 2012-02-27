PARIS Feb 27 European stocks fell on Monday, hurt by fears that rising oil prices could dent the global economy while Greek debt troubles continued to rattle investors, but a late rally in oil and defensive shares helped indexes close off their session's lows.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially ended down 0.3 percent at 1,074.42 points, after losing as much as 1.2 percent in afternoon trading.

"Indexes have reached key levels and while there is potential for a technical correction, there is no panic and the medium-term trend remains positive," said Jerome Vinerier, IG Markets analyst in Paris.

BP gained 1.2 percent and Telecom Italia added 2.8 percent, while Societe Generale lost 3 percent and Banco Popolare dropped 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)