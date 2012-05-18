PARIS May 18 European stocks ended deep in red on Friday, with a key index hitting its lowest level in five months as mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with debts and fix their troubled banking sectors spooked investors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 1.2 percent lower at 969.81 points, a level not seen since last December.

Bucking the trend, banking stocks rallied, with Banco Santander up 2.8 percent and BNP Paribas up 2.9 percent, helped in part by market speculation that a short selling ban on financial shares could be reinstated.

"Markets are at a crossroads. There are serious systemic risks again, with a bank run in Greece. There's got to be a reaction from policy makers," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"Meanwhile, we've moved to the sidelines. Playing this market would be like playing Russian roulette."

