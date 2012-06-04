PARIS, June 4 Euro zone equities climbed on Monday as rising expectations of fresh measures from policymakers to help the region's troubled banking sector sparked a rally in battered Spanish, French and Italian stocks, eclipsing a drop in the German DAX.

Germany's industry-heavy index, which had shown resilience to the euro zone debt crisis over the past few months, dropped 1.3 percent on Monday, hurt by fears of a slowdown in growth in both the United States and China following lower-than-expected macro data.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index unofficially closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,079.46 points in muted trading volumes as UK markets remained closed for a holiday.

The euro zone banking sector, which had tumbled 36 percent since mid-March, regained 3.6 percent, with Intesa SanPaolo up 5.8 percent, Banco Santander up 5 percent and Societe Generale up 3.6 percent.

"We're seeing buying flows coming from bargain hunters picking up banking shares on the back of speculation of intervention from central banks," said Frederic Rozier, a fund manager at Meeschaert Wealth Management in Paris. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)