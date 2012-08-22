PARIS Aug 22 European stocks fell on Wednesday,
further retreating from 13-month highs hit earlier this week, as
investors awaited details on the European Central Bank's plan to
buy Spanish and Italian debt before further increasing their
exposure to equities.
Cyclical shares were among the biggest losers, with miners
Anglo American down 3.7 percent and Rio Tinto
down 2.7 percent, as surprisingly soft export data from Japan
rekindled fears over the pace of global growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,096.31 points in low
volumes, suffering its first real bout of profit-taking in
nearly three weeks during which the benchmark rallied more than
5 percent.
"It's interesting to see that despite the strong gains of
the past month, we still haven't seen any real correction. It
shows the strength of the rally, although things could quickly
change in September," Kepler Capital Markets trader Patrice
Perois said.
"Volumes are not great, but we're seeing clients slowly
increasing their long positions, something that could accelerate
in the next few days."