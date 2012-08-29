PARIS Aug 29 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes as investors stayed
on the sidelines, reluctant to boost their exposure to risk
before getting clear messages from central banks about further
stimulus measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,085.97 points.
"Today's good U.S. macro data is fuelling doubts about
whether or not we will soon get a new round of quantitative
easing from the Fed, and the retreat in gold prices also
reflects these doubts," Saxo Banque senior sales trader
Alexandre Baradez said.
After rallying for most of August, European stocks have been
rangebound for about a week ahead of the annual meeting of
central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday.
U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such
gatherings to signal further policy easing.
"QE3 is pretty much in the price already, so we might get a
pull-pack if Bernanke downplays the need for a fresh round of
quantitative easing in the near term," Baradez said.
Cyclical mining stocks extended their slide started in early
August, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index
losing 7 percent in three weeks, hurt in part by simmering fears
over the pace of economic growth in Asia.
Rio Tinto fell 3 percent while Anglo American
dropped 2.5 percent.