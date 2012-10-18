PARIS Oct 18 European stocks rose on Thursday
in a late-session rally, climbing for the fourth straight
session as investors bet Spain would soon request a bailout and
tensions surrounding the euro zone crisis would continue to
abate.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,121.12 points, just
a few points shy of a 14-month high hit in mid-September.
Debt-stricken Spain is seen requesting aid in the next few
weeks, which would trigger European Central Bank bond buying,
further easing pressure on the country's borrowing costs.
"There's a feeling that what we're seeing is the start of a
solution for the euro zone," said Xavier Lespinas, head of
equities at Swiss Life Private Bank.
"With a solution for Spain taking shape and with expected
measures to support Chinese growth, stocks could gain another 10
percent before the end of the year."
Mining shares were among the top gainers, with Rio Tinto
up 2.4 percent, helped by data showing China's economy
is stabilising.
Food major Nestle dropped 1.7 percent after saying
sales growth slowed more than expected in the first nine months
of the year, while French drinks group Remy Cointreau
sank 8 percent after reporting a sharp slowdown in sales growth
in the last quarter.