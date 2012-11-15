BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS Nov 15 European stocks ended lower on Thursday, with a key index hitting a two-month low, as data that showed the euro zone had slipped into recession again spooked investors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.9 percent lower at 1,078.90 points, a level not seen since early September.
Swiss and German stocks where among the worst hit, with HeidelbergCement down 2.6 percent, ThyssenKrupp down 2.3 percent and Roche down 1.8 percent.
However, mounting expectation that Spain would request a bailout helped limit the losses, with Madrid's IBEX gaining 0.3 percent and euro zone banking stocks rallying.
Despite the day's losses, IG market analyst Jerome Vinerier said the overall market remains without a clear direction.
"Apart from the DAX which has started to take a hit, European indexes are mostly in a consolidation mode, moving sideways," he said. "We're not getting any 'sell' signals, keeping in mind that just a week ago a lot of indexes were testing year highs."
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
