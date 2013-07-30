PARIS, July 30 European shares ended slightly
higher on Tuesday, as a raft of positive results from blue chips
such as EDF eclipsed renewed worries over the banking
sector fuelled by Barclays' planned rights issue.
Gains were capped and overall trading volumes were muted,
however, as a number of investors moved to the sidelines heading
into the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement on
Wednesday, expected to shed light on the outlook for the Fed's
quantitative easing programme.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.1 percent higher at 1,206.93 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index added
0.7 percent at 2,760.45 points.
"It's not necessarily the indexes that are rising the most,
but within indexes, you have big outperformers jumping after
reporting forecast-beating results or with a positive tone on
their outlook, and this should continue in the next few weeks,"
said Alain Pitous, deputy CIO of Amundi, which has about 750
billion euros ($994 billion) under management.
EDF surged 7.3 percent to hit a near two-year high after the
French power company lifted its outlook for 2013 core profit.
Barclays sank 5.9 percent after saying it will have to raise
5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) to plug a larger-than-expected
capital shortfall spotted by Britain's financial regulator.