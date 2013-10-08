* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.5 pct
* Getinge slumps 10.4 percent, leads healthcare selloff
* HSBC sees Europe outperformance as economy improves
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 8 European shares fell on Tuesday as
a U.S. budget deadlock unnerved investors and medical technology
group Getinge led a sellof in the healthcare sector
after a profit warning.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had fallen
0.6 percent to 1,234.03 points by 1451 GMT, down for the fourth
time in five sessions as U.S. lawmakers remained in deadlock in
talks over a government shutdown and raising of the debt limit.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent to 2,908.32 points.
Shares in Getinge fell 10.4 percent to the bottom of the
FTSEurofirst 300 in volume 11 times the average for the past
three months after the group warned on its profits for the
second time this year, citing delays to the benefits of an
acquisition, taxes and exchange rate moves.
The stock led fallers in the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare
index, which fell 0.9 percent. Drugmakers Novartis
and GlaxoSmithKline also weighed after seeing
their price targets cut by JP Morgan and Berenberg,
respectively.
Getinge's warning followed similar moves by consumer goods
group Unilever and cruise operator Carnival in
recent weeks.
Analysts are cutting their estimates for European companies
despite better economic data for the region, a move often in
response to weaker emerging market currencies. The pace of
downgrades, however, has slowed in recent weeks, Datastream data
showed.
"There are some specific issues such as EM (emerging market)
currency weakness, but we expect the improving economic backdrop
to drive upside (earnings) surprises from here," Daniel
Grosvenor, global strategist at HSBC bank, said.
"Analysts are still revising down their estimates, but at a
slower pace than previously, and that ... effect is usually
positive for the market."
HSBC expects the FTSEurofirst 300 and the Euro STOXX 50 to
climb about 14 percent to hit 1,400 points and 3,300 points by
the end of 2014, respectively, outpacing the U.S. S&P 500
index.
European shares have outperformed their U.S. counterparts
since July as economic momentum in Europe improved, the U.S.
monetary policy became more uncertain and, more recently, amid
the threat of a U.S. default.
With the partial U.S. government shutdown in its second week
and only nine days left for Congress to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling, President Barack Obama said he would accept a
short-term increase to avoid a default.
"The most likely scenario is that it won't happen but for
sure it 'freezes' some investors (from buying) in the very short
term," said Marc Renaud, chairman of Paris-based Mandarine
Gestion, which manages 1.8 billion euros ($2.44 billion).
Mandarine has cut the net equity exposure of its asset
allocation fund to 37 percent currently, from 43 percent in
August, using derivatives to sell European indexes at a future
date. The fund's maximum net exposure is 60 percent.