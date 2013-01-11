LONDON Jan 11 Shares in Commerzbank shed 4.3 percent in heavy volume on Friday, with traders citing talk of the need for a possible rights issue for one of Germany's largest banks.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Volume on Commerzbank was 120 percent of its 90-day daily average around 1030 GMT, compared to just 36 percent traded on the FTSEurofirst 300.

(Reporting By David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)