DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
LONDON Jan 11 Shares in Commerzbank shed 4.3 percent in heavy volume on Friday, with traders citing talk of the need for a possible rights issue for one of Germany's largest banks.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
Volume on Commerzbank was 120 percent of its 90-day daily average around 1030 GMT, compared to just 36 percent traded on the FTSEurofirst 300.
(Reporting By David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.