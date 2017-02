LONDON Aug 24 European shares extended gains in afternoon trade to hit a session high on Wednesday after data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in July on strong demand for aircraft and motor vehicles.

At 1240 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 933.34 points.

German Bund futures extended losses to stand 53 ticks lower at 134.75, matching the session low. (Reporting by London Markets Team)