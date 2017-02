LONDON, Sept 28 European shares briefly pared losses after the release of U.S. durable goods data, before moving lower again as the market digested a mixed report.

At 1236 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares was down 0.7 percent at 931.85 points.

U.S. August durables order fell 0.1 percent, against consensus for no change. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)