LONDON Jan 27 European shares extended losses to hit a session low on Friday, led lower by automobile stocks, after U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) figures came in below expectations.

At 1348 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,044.17 points, a session low, after rising as high as 1,053.23 - the highest in six months. European auto shares fell 1.7 percent.

U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.8 percent annual rate, a sharp acceleration from the 1.8 percent clip of the prior three months and the quickest pace since the second quarter of 2010. It was, however, a touch below economists expectations for a 3.0 percent rate.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)