LONDON Feb 29 European shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter on slightly firmer consumer and business spending.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,080.62 points after falling to a low of 1,076.86 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)