LONDON Aug 12 European shares advanced further on Friday after U.S. retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since March, easing concerns that the United States could slide back into recession.

By 1238 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 2.9 percent at 961.98 points in volatile trade after falling as low as 921.63 points earlier in the session. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)