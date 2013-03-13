BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
LONDON, March 13 European shares pared losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday after U.S. data showed retail sales rose more than expected in February.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 1.1 percent, the largest rise since September, against expectations of a 0.5 percent rise.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,191.98 points by 1239 GMT, after falling as low as 1,188.98 points earlier in the session.
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's misleading comments about value creating proposal
* Goodfellow reports its results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2016