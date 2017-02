(Corrects index level in second paragraph)

PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks pared losses and rose on Thursday afternoon after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew last month, easing fears of seeing the world's biggest economy sliding into recession.

At 1408 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 977.23 points. The index was down 0.2 percent shortly before the data was released. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)