LONDON, Sept 5 Germany's blue-chip DAX index lost 3.8 percent on Monday, hitting a 22-month low, and the broader European index also fell sharply on concerns that the global economy was heading to a recession.

Adding to the grim economic outlook, the news that a U.S. regulator was suing several banks over the selling of toxic mortgage debt also weighed on shares in European lenders.

By 1034 GMT, the DAX was down 3.7 percent at 5,334.18 points, its lowest level since November 2009, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 2.9 percent at 920.95 points.

The DAX has shed nearly 23 percent so far this year, underperforming a 18 percent fall in the FTSEurofirst 300 index. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)