* Weak earnings slow rallies in peripheral Europe, France
* German companies outperform on profit, revenue
* Options market sees DAX rallying into December expiry
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 14 Germany's blue-chip DAX stock
index looks set to regain its status as the euro zone's top
performer by year end, leaving France's CAC index trailing after
weak results from firms in the bloc's second biggest economy.
Third-quarter earnings have undershot forecasts across the
region, but Germany has held up the best, and option markets
show investors are betting the DAX will rise further by
the end of 2013 while protecting themselves against falls
elsewhere.
Only 9 percent of French companies' results have met revenue
targets - lagging the rest of the euro zone.
France's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third
quarter, having helped the euro zone out of recession in the
second quarter. The German economy expanded in line with
forecasts.
After a period of outperformance by the CAC against
the DAX since June, this gap has started to close, and German
stocks look set to outstrip French shares into 2014.
"France has not come out of the tunnel like some of the
others," said Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at
S&P Capital IQ, adding domestic demand would not be as strong in
France as in Germany in the coming months.
"A lot of the weaker markets have outperformed the DAX in
the past few quarters ... (but) I would expect the DAX to
outperform the CAC into year-end and the first quarter of next
year."
While German earnings have not been outstanding, they have
surpassed euro zone rivals in meeting or beating forecasts. As
the economy starts to improve, the DAX's heavy weighting of
companies whose fortunes are linked to the economic cycle should
help it extend its recent turnaround in performance.
"(The DAX) has very high cyclicality, but if you look at
Italy and Spain, they're quite heavy in ... defensive stocks,"
Karen Olney, head of European thematic strategy at UBS, said,
referring to companies whose goods and services are less
responsive to a pick-up in the economy.
"Germany is one of our favoured markets."
Spain's and Italy's indexes rose 29.2
percent and 27 percent respectively from June lows to the start
of the earnings season as euro zone economies showed signs of
stabilising. The DAX gained 13.4 percent, while the CAC advanced
by 18.1 percent.
However, fewer than half of French and Spanish blue chips
have met third-quarter earnings expectations, compared with
nearly two thirds on the DAX, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
showed, prompting a nascent rebound in German stocks.
Since the earnings season began, the DAX is up 4 percent,
compared with a 0.9 percent fall on the IBEX and a 0.6 percent
rise on the CAC.
"Peripheral countries have had a great run, and I think very
little of it is justified, because the earnings aren't quite
coming through," Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity
strategy at BTIG, said.
MIGHTY DAX
German firms' divergence from the rest in revenues is even
starker than in earnings, in a reporting season that has been
weak due to poor top lines.
While just 38 percent of German companies have met revenue
forecasts so far, that far exceeds France's 9 percent.
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said he
favoured the German companies as their higher sales should prove
more sustainable over the longer term.
As such, some investors are betting the DAX's performance
will outstrip a pan-regional blue-chip index into year end.
Demand to buy protection via put options on the EuroSTOXX 50
is nearly double that for calls - buying the right
to buy - at the heavily traded December expiry, whereas that
put/call ratio on the DAX is below 1, indicating more investors
are betting it will rise than want to protect against falls.
Meanwhile, investors have become more nervous about France,
as seen in the rising cost of insuring against future sharp
moves in French blue chips. That implied volatility has risen by
19 percent on the CAC in a month.
"The Germans make things that we want to buy," Shore
Capital's Lane said. "We don't even want to buy French wine any
more."