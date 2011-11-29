LONDON Nov 29 The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell further on Tuesday in light trading volumes after the British finance minister George Osborne sharply revised down the country's economic growth forecasts.

At 1351 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 5299.24 points, putting some pressure on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which pared gains to turn flat.

"It's hard for the market to make progress with a gloomy statement from the (UK) Chancellor," Angus Campbell head of sales, Capital Spreads, said. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)