FRANKFURT, March 6 European shares extended losses into the U.S. open on Tuesday, led by autos and banks.

At 1425 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2 percent at 1,059.05 points.

U.S. futures , meanwhile, were down around 1 percent.

($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)