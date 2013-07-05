LONDON, July 5 European shares briefly dipped
into the red in jittery trade on Friday, with investors squaring
positions after the previous session's sharp gains and ahead of
a keenly watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report at 1230 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 dipped to a session low of
1,176.87 points before recovering to trade broadly flat on the
day at 1,178.40. The dip came as volumes spiked in the futures
market, with traders saying that thin volumes exaggerated the
impact of any large orders on the broader market.
Investors are "taking profits after yesterday's move and
ahead of the payroll data - volumes aren't spectacular," Nick
Xanders at BTIG said.