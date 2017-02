PARIS Aug 9 European stocks pared early gains on Tuesday and slipped back into negative territory, as energy shares sank along with oil prices, eclipsing bargain hunting in recently-hammered mining stocks.

At 0737 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 924.80 points, losing ground for the eighth session in a row and hitting a two-year low.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)