Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
European shares dipped into negative territory on Wednesday, with investors jittery in the run-up to an Italian bond auction.
Italy will auction up to 6.5 billion euros of new 5- and 10-year bonds at around 1000 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.3 percent at 1,147.28 points by 0951 GMT, reversing from an earlier high of 1,154.83. The index dropped 1.4 percent on Tuesday after an Italian election stalemate revived worries about the future of the euro zone.
"Worry about the Italian debt auction (is causing the falls)," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)