* Top analysts predict European Q4 earnings will disappoint
* Euro zone stock rally looks overdone heading into results
* Selective picks in Spain and Italy favoured over Portugal
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 17 European fourth-quarter earnings
are set to disappoint consensus expectations, according to the
most accurate analysts, potentially threatening the new year
stock rally focused on Spain and Italy.
Strong gains in 2012 and 2013 have left many European
indexes looking fully valued, and most analysts predict that
earnings will need to improve this year if double digit gains
for equities are to be repeated.
However, Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which weight the
most accurate company analysts more heavily than consensus,
predict that STOXX Europe 600 fourth-quarter earnings
will miss consensus by 0.8 percent and fall 1.6 percent year on
year, with Friday's profit warning from Shell
underscoring the potential for poor results.
Moreover, broad-based January gains for the euro zone
periphery - which saw bourses in Spain, Italy and Portugal rise
between 5 and 8 percent already in 2014 on expectations of an
economic recovery - could start to appear overdone, with their
earnings likely to features some big misses from their banks.
The earnings season could deliver sufficiently bad results
in peripheral Europe over the next few weeks to push investors
back into safe-haven German stocks, which are forecast to see
resilient profit growth.
"It may be a little bit too early for Europe to show us this
strong recovery in earnings. It could be a rocky period for
sentiment as there's a wait for the earnings to turn up," Nick
Nelson, European equity strategist at UBS, said.
Euro zone banks, seen as a proxy for a pick-up in domestic
economic activity and benefiting from relative calm in the
sovereign debt market, are up 10 percent this year.
However, with top analysts predicting some banks could miss
consensus forecasts by as much as 16 percent and credit spreads
widening, the sector could be in for a reality check.
Chris Parkinson, head of research at Christopher Street
Capital, part of GFI Group, said the earnings season could
prompt banks' share prices to fall to close the gap with the
credit market, which is pricing in greater risk for the sector.
"Earnings momentum is starting to see some deterioration in
Europe ... if that continues heading into earnings season, then
there is a big risk that companies which have small misses could
cause a serious sell-off, as the market is so bid up," he said.
CHANGED VIEWS
In the last 30 days, 53 percent of analysts who have changed
their view on Spanish stocks have downgraded forecasts, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. For Italy, the proportion is
nearly 70 percent.
"That's not conducive for a credible rise in equity," James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said, referring
to Spain and citing concerns the market was looking expensive.
The Spanish blue chip IBEX trades at a forward
12-month price to earnings ratio of 14.2 times, the highest in
Europe and at its most expensive since 2004. Analysts say
valuations are unlikely to rise much further, meaning that
prices can only continue to increase if earnings do too.
Portugal also looked fully valued, Butterfill said, and
while Italian stocks are a bit cheaper, they also populate the
list of companies set to miss consensus estimates by the most.
Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI
could miss expectations by 15.7 percent and 13.6 percent
respectively, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
While prospects for euro zone peripheral banks in general
may not be overly optimistic, selective investors could benefit
from better earnings from banks able to benefit from improved
prospects for the region.
Spain's BBVA leads peripheral banks with an 8
percent consensus beat predicted by top analysts, with Santander
and Italian lenders UniCredit and Banco
Popolare also likely to beat forecasts.
Companies in Italy and Spain could also benefit from a
relatively low exposure to emerging markets, said Dennis Jose,
strategist at Barclays. Falling demand and weak currencies in
developing economies hit third-quarter profits for some European
blue chips.
However, after the run-up in those markets, earnings misses
could see investors once again flee the periphery, and head back
to the region's safe-haven the German DAX, where top
analysts predict that earnings will grow by 14.8 percent.
"If earnings aren't great, investors will look back to the
core, and Germany would be one of our favoured markets," Nelson
at UBS said.