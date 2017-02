LONDON, July 20 European equities extended losses to set fresh session lows on Friday after the European Central Bank said it would stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral, further fuelling investor concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded 1.1 percent down at 1,053.01 points, as the euro extended losses versus the dollar.

