BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON, Sept 6 Euro zone shares hit A 5-month high on Thursday as investors welcomed plans by the European Central Bank to purchase sovereign bonds on the secondary market.
The European Central Bank agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
By 1339 GMT, the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 2.3 percent to 2,497.10 points after rising as high as 2,501.49, a level not seen since early April.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6 percent to 1,096.36 points.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.