LONDON, July 10 European shares erased earlier
losses to trade flat on Wednesday, tracking opening U.S. market
moves ahead of fresh insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve's
monetary stimulus plans.
Minutes of the latest Fed meeting are due for release after
the European close, after which Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to
speak.
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 1,188.51 by 1340
GMT, having traded as low as 1,183.02, albeit in light trading
volume at just 45 percent of the 90-day daily average, as Wall
Street opened flat to slightly higher.
"I think we're following the United States. The U.S. has got
a bit stronger since its opening, and fundamentally the mood is
up," Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital, said.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, added about the Fed minutes: "The only surprise
you could have is a positive one because everyone's expecting
tapering so if the minutes were a little bit more dovish than
markets expected it could even be a positive."