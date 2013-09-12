Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares edged lower on Thursday after euro zone industrial data missed expectations, dampening investor hopes for growth in the region and pointing to a shaky recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 traded down 0.2 percent at 1,245.29, an intraday low, after industrial production in euro zone fell 1.5 percent in July, compared with a 0.1 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results news.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business