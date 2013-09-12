LONDON, Sept 12 European shares edged lower on Thursday after euro zone industrial data missed expectations, dampening investor hopes for growth in the region and pointing to a shaky recovery.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 traded down 0.2 percent at 1,245.29, an intraday low, after industrial production in euro zone fell 1.5 percent in July, compared with a 0.1 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)