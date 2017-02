LONDON Nov 21 European shares extended falls on Monday and hit their lowest in more than six weeks as debt levels on both sides of the Atlantic worried investors.

At 1545 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 3.1 percent at 921.29 points, a new low for the day.

Miners were among the biggest fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index down 5.7 percent.