LONDON Feb 7 European shares extended falls on Tuesday, hit by uncertainty as Greek party leaders face crunch talks to secure a new international bailout and avoid a chaotic debt default, as well as some below-forecast earnings.

At 1518 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,066.92 points, and had hit a low for the day of 1,065.07.

Swiss bank UBS, down 2.6 percent, was among those falling after results came in below expectations.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)