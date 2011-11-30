LONDON Nov 30 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, with miners among the top gainers after China said it was cutting its banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points.

At 1124 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 955.01 points, heaving earlier been as low as 936.66.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.1 percent, having been in negative territory earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brian Gorman, editing by Atul Prakash)