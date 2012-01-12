LONDON Jan 12 European shares turned negative on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after weak U.S. jobless and retail sales data offset investor optimism following a successful Spanish bond auction.

At 1513 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,020.11 points, having been as high as 1,031.08 earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.

U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved higher last week, signs the economic recovery remains shaky despite a pick-up in growth.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)