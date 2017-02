LONDON Aug 16 European shares extended losses on Tuesday after data showed Germany's economic growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter.

By 0813 GMT, Germany's blue chip DAX index lost 2.4 percent, underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , which was down 1.6 percent.

Among the top losers on the DAX were MAN , down 3.8 percent, BMW , down 3.3 percent, and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), down 3.4 percent.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)