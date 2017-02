LONDON Aug 18 Shares in automakers fell on Thursday, dragging European shares even lower as concerns over slowing global growth and China's tightening weigh on sentiment.

By 0858 GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 automobile & parts index lost 3.5 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2 percent at 952.30 points. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)