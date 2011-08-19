LONDON Aug 19 European shares extended the previous session's sharp sell-off on Friday on deepening worries over slowing global economic growth and the region's banks facing short-term funding stress because of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

At 0749 GMT, Germany's blue chip DAX index was down 4.1 percent at 5,3772.30, hitting its lowest level since late November 2009. It is down 24 percent so far this month, on track for its biggest monthly percentage loss since September 2002.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was 3.1 percent lower at 896.12 points after losing 4.8 percent on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)