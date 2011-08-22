LONDON Aug 22 European shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Monday, led by intergrated oil stocks on hopes of an end to the conflict in Libya and ahead of the open on Wall Street.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to Wall Street opening up as much as 1.8 percent on Monday, rallying after sharp falls on Friday, when stocks retreated on concerns the world's largest economy might fall into recession.

The European oil and gas index rose 3.1 percent, and Eni , the largest foreign oil operator in Libya, added 6.2 percent on prospects for a resumption of some suspended oil operations were Muammar Gaddafi's regime to fold.

At 1151 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 2.3 percent at 931.12 points after falling 1.7 percent on Friday.