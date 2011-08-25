LONDON Aug 25 European shares extended falls on Thursday on trader talk that a short selling ban may be inacted in Germany after the market close.

"Hearing rumours about implementation of short selling ban in Germany. Hearing investors selling futures ahead of the announcement, because once it is implemented you can't short the DAX future anymore," a London-based trader said.

At 1417 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.0 percent at 927.10 points, while Germany's DAX was down 2.3 percent.