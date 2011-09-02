LONDON, Sept 2 European shares extended losses in morning session on Friday ahead of widely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers, with analysts saying a poor reading could increase recession fears and hurt stocks even further.

At 0831 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2 percent at 953.78 points after gaining in the previous four sessions.

Greek shares also fell sharply, after Greece and its international lenders said on Thursday that the country will miss its budget deficit target this year, adding to concerns that the region's sovereign debt crisis might come to the fore again. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)