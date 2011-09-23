LONDON, Sept 23 European shares extended losses in early afternoon trade on Friday, weighed by heightened concerns of an imminent Greek default, as well as the scale of debt writedowns facing European lenders.

At 1210 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares was down 2.2 percent at 856.33 points, after slumping 4.7 percent to a 26-month closing low in the previous session.

Cyclical stocks were once again among the top fallers, with mining stocks hit by falls in base metals such as copper , down 3.8 percent as broader growth fears also weigh on the market. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)