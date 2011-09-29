LONDON, Sept 29 European shares extended gains early Thursday afternoon after the release of better than expected U.S. jobless claims and an upward revision to U.S. second-quarter growth data.

At 1246 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.0 percent at 936.95 points.

U.S. jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since April.

U.S. final Q2 GDP was increased to +1.3 percent, up from +1.0 percent, and above the +1.2 percent consensus forecast.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)

(simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; RM: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com))