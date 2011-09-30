FRANKFURT, Sept 30 European shares extended losses on Friday as investor fears for a global economic slowdown mounted.

At 0958 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.8 percent at 916.75 points after hitting a day-low of 915.91 points.

Traders said china's manufacturing sector, contracting for a third consecutive month in September as well as euro zone inflation numbers renewed fears for a global economic slowdown.

Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in September to 3.0 percent, which could exclude an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next week.

The inflation figure for the 17 countries that share the euro compared to a 2.5 percent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

"This is the biggest jump since October 2008," a trader said.

