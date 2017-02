LONDON Oct 4 European shares extended falls on Tuesday, with banks lower on worries a Greek default could spark a crisis in the sector, and Dexia hitting a record low.

At 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.2 percent at 891.90 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3.5 percent. Franco-Belgian Dexia, which has large exposed to Greece, fell 25 percent and had hit a record low. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)