LONDON Oct 11 European shares extend losses on Tuesday, with traders citing profit taking after a four-day rally as uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis remained.

"It's a combination of nothing more positive coming out of the news side of things ... and really low volumes," a trader said. "We had a four-day run on the upside. It's just running out of steam."

By 1309 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares was down 1.1 percent at 953.45 points.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)