LONDON Oct 14 European shares rose further on Friday after the release of better than expected U.S. retail sales data.

At 1243 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.4 percent at 979.88 points.

Data showed U.S. retail sales rose at their fastest pace in seven months in September, fuelled by auto sales. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)