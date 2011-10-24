LONDON Oct 24 European shares extended gains in mid-afternoon trade on Monday, buoyed by mining stocks and other cyclically geared sectors after Chinese factory gate data showed a rebound in October.

Hopes euro zone leades were nearing a debt deal ahead of a summit on Wednesday added to the rise, as did U.S. earnings from the likes of Caterpillar .

At 1435 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.1 percent at 988.94 points, building on Friday's rally and well off the intraday low of 977 points.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)