LONDON Nov 11 European shares extended gains in thin trade on Friday, just ahead of the U.S. open, supported by political moves in Italy to push through austerity reforms needed to help stem the debt crisis.

The Senate approved a new budget law on Friday, with a vote due in the lower house on Saturday potentially leading to the formation of an emergency government.

At 1427 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1.5 percent at 978.33 points. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)